Special drive-in movie comes to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your popcorn ready and pack the trunk because Downtown Lansing is hosting a drive-in movie this weekend.

For $10 a car, people can watch “Do the Right Thing” this Saturday, July 18.

Cars can park in the lot near the corner of Capitol Avenue and Washtenaw Square.

The lot opens at 8:45 p.m. and the movie begins at 9:30 p.m.

The city said passes must be purchased in advance so that way organizers can plan for social distancing and spaces.

There is a limit to the event, however. Only the first 40 cars to purchase passes will be allowed in.

