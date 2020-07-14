Advertisement

South Africa exceeds UK in confirmed virus cases

Source: MGN --
Source: MGN --(MGN)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Africa’s health ministry and data from Johns Hopkins University shows the country has surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. South Africa now has the world’s eighth highest number of confirmed cases with nearly 298,300. President Cyril Ramaphosa this week said the country is now “confronted by the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy.” He said many more infections have gone undetected despite South Africa conducting more tests than any other African country. A strict lockdown delayed the surge in cases but it has been loosened under economic pressure. Now the president says a “storm” has arrived and is stressing the country’s resources.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket.

Ap

Fauci urges youths to separate politics, science

Updated: 1 hours ago
The top U.S. infectious disease expert offered encouragement - tinged by firsthand experience - to young people on doing their part in separating politics from science as they navigate life in the age of coronavirus.

Ap

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials say an autopsy has confirmed that “Glee” star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning.

News

Perry man arrested for possessing abusive material of a child

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced the arrest of 72-year old Richard Carroll Dimariano of Perry, MI.

Latest News

News

Midtown Brewing adds outdoor seating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The owner says they’ve been diligent about mask enforcement and even have an ozone spray for people walking into the restaurant.

News

New rendering for downtown project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The project is under construction at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Larch Street.

News

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus after Ottawa County resident tests positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Ottawa County Health Department has confirmed the state’s first human infection with a mosquito-borne virus of 2020.

News

Michigan man wins $2 million in lottery after being given wrong ticket

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

News

Special drive-in movie comes to Downtown Lansing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
For $10 a car, people can watch “Do the Right Thing” this Saturday, July 18.

News

East Lansing city manager proposes police realignment proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
Major changes could be on the way for the East Lansing Police Department because of a new "police realignment" proposal the City Manager is introducing.