South Africa exceeds UK in confirmed virus cases

South Africa’s health ministry and data from Johns Hopkins University shows the country has surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. South Africa now has the world’s eighth highest number of confirmed cases with nearly 298,300. President Cyril Ramaphosa this week said the country is now “confronted by the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy.” He said many more infections have gone undetected despite South Africa conducting more tests than any other African country. A strict lockdown delayed the surge in cases but it has been loosened under economic pressure. Now the president says a “storm” has arrived and is stressing the country’s resources.

