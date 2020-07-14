Perry man arrested for possessing abusive material of a child

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced the arrest of 72-year old Richard Carroll Dimariano of Perry, MI.

Dimariano has been charged with five counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 66th District Court on Monday, July 13, 2020.

After digital evidence was taken from his residence, Dimariano turned himself in. An investigation was initiated when it became known that Dimariano was downloading child sexually abusive materials from the Internet.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet.

If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

