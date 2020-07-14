Patriots Trying To Figure Home Attendance Availability
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots have joined a growing list of NFL teams who hope to play home games this season in front of a significantly reduced number of fans to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The team announced Tuesday that it plans to play in front of about 20% of Gillette Stadium’s capacity, if approved by state and local officials. The stadium’s capacity is just under 66,000.