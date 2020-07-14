Onsted High School to hold graduation at Michigan International Speedway

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Onsted High School celebrates the accomplishments of its graduating senior class in a unique way. Imagine having a graduation ceremony on a two-mile race track?

Both Onsted High School and Michigan International Speedway have partnered to create a memorable graduation. On Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m., graduates will be led by the pace car inside their own vehicles and cross the start/finish line after the announcement of their names.

“These students have worked extremely hard to get to this day and we are excited to provide them a space to have this event,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “We wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors.”

The graduation is closed to the public. All who attend must remain in their vehicles throughout the entire ceremony.

“Onsted Community Schools is excited to offer this unique and special graduation ceremony for our senior class this school year,” said Onsted Superintendent Steve Head. “We would like to thank MIS for extending this opportunity for our families on this special occasion.”

Participants will have the opportunity to donate $10 to go towards helping a student from the surrounding community attend the 2021 MIS STEM event.

