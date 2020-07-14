Northern MI man arrested for threatening store employee over mask order

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A northern Michigan man has been arrested after his connection with an alleged assault a northern Michigan Meijer, according to a report from our news partners at WPBN-TV.

Investigators said a 39-year-old Kalkaska man threatened the Meijer employee located at the store in Acme with a knife after he was approached about wearing a mask inside of the store over the weekend, WPBN reports.

The man is facing felonious charges and his name is being withheld pending arraignment, according to the report.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s mask order went into effect on Monday, July 13.

Under the executive order, Michigan residents are required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. Businesses that are open must refuse service to those not wearing a mask.

A little closer to home, an unmasked man stabbed another man following an altercation about masks at the Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale around 6:45 a.m. this morning.

That man was shot and killed by police. More information on that story can be found here.

