New rendering for downtown project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new rendering for the Capital City Market has been completed.

The Capital City Market is set to open this fall and will sell locally produced products and Meijer groceries.

The project is under construction at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Larch Street and has experienced some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently an amended brownfield plan was approved by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation so that developers are able to get more tax incentives.

Less than a 10th of an acre was added to the grocery store project’s brownfield plan. Brownfields are typically used by developers to help fund redevelopment projects at properties that are blighted or contaminated.

The project is part of a four-story development led by Lansing businessman Pat Gillespie that will also feature a hotel, bar, restaurant and apartments.

The entire project is slated to be finished in late 2020 or early 2021.

Capital City Market is opening this fall, bringing an assortment of fresh, local, and artisan groceries to Downtown... Posted by Capital City Market on Monday, July 13, 2020

