MSU worker no longer employed after “hateful” remarks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University employee who made what were called hateful and disturbing comments online is no longer working there, according to a statement from the university Tuesday.

According to the statement, Mark Geahan, who was a facilities employee, was disciplined for making racist statements on the internet. It also said he no longer worked there, but it wasn’t clear if Geahan quit or was fired.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in the statement MSU is committed to “eradicating systemic and structural racism” in the community.

“To say I was repulsed by the reprehensible racial epithet uttered by a MSU employee last month would be an understatement,” Stanley said. “Mr. Geahan’s hateful and deeply disturbing comments are in no way reflective our Spartan values or our steadfast belief that Black Lives Matter.”

MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo released a statement in June following Geahan’s comments.

Izzo said MSU will not tolerate hate.

“Despite all the positive momentum and people rallying together, we’ve seen people continue to make hateful statements, reminding us just how far we have to go,” Izzo said. “We have an obligation to stamp out racism wherever it presents itself, but especially when we see it in our own backyard.”

