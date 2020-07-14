Advertisement

MSU Federal Credit Union helps small business owners amid COVID-19

(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) is introducing a Back to Business loan for small businesses affected by COVID-19. MSU Federal Credit Union wants to acknowledge and counteract the toll COVID-19 has taken on the small business community in the Lansing area.

“We recognize the importance of small businesses to thriving communities, as well as our role in supporting them,” said Deidre Davis, MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer. “We are proud to introduce the Back to Business Loan, designed to help businesses in our community continue their operations, create opportunities for new talent and growth regionally, and energize the economic base.”

The Back to Business Loan offers loan amounts up to $40,000.

For more information, click here.

