MSU Assistant Hoop Coaches Honored

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State assistant basketball coaches have been honored by the publication Stadium. In a survey of 20 Big Ten men’s basketball coaches, Dwayne Stephens ranked as the number one assistant coach in the Big Ten and his mate Dane Fife was ranked third. They’ve been with head coach Tom Izzo the past nine seasons and so has the third assistant Mike Garland. Ohio State Ryan Peden finished second in the balloting.

