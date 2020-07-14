Midtown Brewing adds outdoor seating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Midtown Brewing is expanding its outdoor seating in hopes to bring in more customers while practicing social distancing.

The owner says they’ve been diligent about mask enforcement and even have an ozone spray for people walking into the restaurant.

Midtown Brewing says it hopes the expanded patio will be seen as an open-air dining room.

“We are really trying to encourage people to come outside. So that’s why we are here today to accomodate people that want to go to an open-air setting, trying to increase our table space outside, make a little overhead covering in case it sprinkles or the suns beating down, but we are doing our best to provide our food and our services in a safe way,” said Shawn Elliott of Midtown Brewing.

At this town, Midtown Brewing is only open Wednesday through Saturday.

