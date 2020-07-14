Massachusetts Avenue closed for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you travel along Massachusetts Avenue, you might need to look for an alternate route.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said Massachusetts Avenue from east Cesar Chaves Avenue (Grand River Avenue) to David Street will be closed for reconstruction, curb repairs, sidewalk repairs and sewer repairs.

The city said the work is expected to be finished by mid-August.

The city said access to local area residencies and businesses will be maintained.

For more information contact the Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

