Mason Public Schools To Partner With Khan Academy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools are one of the few schools in the state of Michigan to partner with Khan Academy to provide online resources to students within the district. The focus will be on math as well as preparing Mason High School students to take the SAT.

Grades 3-12 are eligible to participate for free. Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki believes this partnership will be helpful to students as the online resource encourages students to learn new skills.

Contact the Mason Public Schools Help Desk at help@masonk12.net for more information.

