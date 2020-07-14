Advertisement

Macomb County police are not actively looking for mask violators

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Michigan’s third-largest county will respond to business complaints about customers not wearing masks but won’t be actively enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order.

Macomb County deputies will treat a no-mask incident as a trespassing violation if a store owner calls for help, the sheriff’s department said.

If people want to complain about others not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, they should contact the attorney general’s office, the department said.

“We hope this clears up any confusion. ... We encourage all to wear a face mask,” the department said on Facebook.

Whitmer ordered people to wear masks inside businesses and in crowded outdoor spaces. Violators can be fined $500. Businesses that don’t enforce the mandate, which kicked in Monday, can be penalized, too.

But some police agencies around the state have said they won’t be aggressive enforcers.

“From the beginning of this health crisis, Governor Whitmer has done everything within her legal authority to protect the health and safety of Michiganders,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said. “Law enforcement officers who ignore the law put the lives of those they are sworn to protect at risk.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

