Local leader charged with sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man involved in local youth sports is accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Scott Michael Dane is facing two felony charges.

Dane helped build soccer fields in Lansing.

He’s due in Eaton County Circuit Court on July 30.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

