Lansing Board of Water & Light releases clean energy plan, wants carbon neutrality by 2040

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recently, the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) released its new clean energy plan. They are seeking to increase utility use of renewable energy as a way to help the environment become “carbon neutral” by 2040.

Throughout the past year, the new plan was developed amid several public and stakeholder meetings. More opinions were taken into account as BWL promoted its new plan strategy via company social media channels and conducted a thorough survey of 400 residential and 300 business customers.

“This plan reflects the BWL’s and our customers’ mission and values, including reliable and affordable electric power, sustainable growth and environmental stewardship,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

The BWL has also since pledged to completely end the usage of coal in its power plants.

The full plan is available here.

