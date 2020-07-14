Ionia McDonald’s to host marathon fundraiser for future of Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Following the cancellation of the opening day for the Ionia Free Fair due to COVID-19, organizers of the fair said the day has been replaced with a rally to help the fair return in 2021.

In a press release, fair organizers said the Ionia McDonald’s will host a 12-hour marathon fundraiser Thursday, July 16 “to support the fair’s operating budget and help with efforts toward its return in 2021.

Fair organizers said a special drive-thru lane will be used for donations and will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the Ionia McDonald’s parking lot located at 2784 south State Street.

Organizers of the fair said McDonald’s will also donate a portion of its proceeds from the event’s sales to the fair.

“The Ionia Free Fair is an iconic part of our community, and we want to step in and do our part in helping any effort toward returning the fair in 2021,” said Keith Berg, McDonald’s Owner/Operator who owns five McDonald’s restaurants in Ionia, Lake Odessa, Caledonia, Hastings and Wayland. “Helping our neighbors and helping in our community is part of the fabric of who McDonald’s is and how we view our role in our own communities.”

Organizers of the Ionia Free Fair said the fair usually draws more than 300,000 people.

“We are extremely grateful to McDonald’s in Ionia, and particularly Keith Berg (Ionia McDonald’s owner/operator) to host this wonderful event to support the Ionia Free Fair,” said Jason Reams, Ionia Free Fair Board Member. “With the support of businesses like McDonald’s, we really hope to continue legacy of one of Michigan’s oldest and largest fairs.”

