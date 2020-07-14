Advertisement

UPDATE: Fight over masks leads to stabbing, shooting death

Police have taped off the Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale.
Police have taped off the Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man has died following an incident that began at a Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks. The unmasked man allegedly stabbed the masked man.

Eaton County deputies followed the unmasked man back to his home where he got out of his car and came toward them with a knife. Police said a deputy, a 23-year veteran, then shot him.

The unmasked man was taken to the hospital where he later died in surgery, according to police. Police were still at the unmasked man’s home located at Dixon Drive and Jerryson Drive in Delta Township Tuesday morning.

Police were also still at the Quality Dairy, where the store was blocked off with police tape. Officers are investigating.

KILLED OVER A MASK? Michigan State Police say an unmasked man got in an argument with a masked man at a Quality Dairy over a facemask. The unmasked man then stabbed the masked man and left. Police later located the unmasked suspect at his home and the unmasked man then attempted to stab a deputy. The deputy then shot and killed the unmasked suspect. The masked man is in stable condition

Posted by WILX Spencer Soicher on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund supports 94 small businesses

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund (MERF) strengthens local small business community.

News

Food assistance for MI families extended through July

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
In an announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 350,000 families will continue to receive the benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

MSU Federal Credit Union helps small business owners amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Small business owners offered loan from credit union.

News

MSU worker no longer employed after ‘hateful’ remarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MSU President Samuel Stanley said the university is committed to fighting systemic racism.

Latest News

News

Mason Public Schools to partner with Khan Academy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mason Public Schools encourages online learning.

News

East Lansing HopCat closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Brittany Andrade
The restaurant says they have notified the health department, and they are deep cleaning the restaurant.

News

Lansing council member pushes to defund the police

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Lansing City Council Member is pushing to defund the police department on Monday night during a zoom council meeting.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Michigan working on plan to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 16 hours ago
Michigan working on plan to reopen unemployment offices

News

Michigan working on plan to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Unemployment offices across the state have been shut down since March.