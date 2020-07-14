UPDATE: Fight over masks leads to stabbing, shooting death

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man has died following an incident that began at a Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks. The unmasked man allegedly stabbed the masked man.

Eaton County deputies followed the unmasked man back to his home where he got out of his car and came toward them with a knife. Police said a deputy, a 23-year veteran, then shot him.

The unmasked man was taken to the hospital where he later died in surgery, according to police. Police were still at the unmasked man’s home located at Dixon Drive and Jerryson Drive in Delta Township Tuesday morning.

Police were also still at the Quality Dairy, where the store was blocked off with police tape. Officers are investigating.

