Governor Whitmer extends Declaration of Emergency due to rising COVID-19 numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Within the past three weeks, every region in Michigan has grown in terms of coronavirus cases. Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-151.

The new executive order extends the governor’s emergency and disaster declaration until August 11, 2020. The executive order will then cease at 11:59 p.m.

“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan. That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. And the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, I signed new emergency and disaster declarations using independent sources of statutory authority to continue saving lives and ensure that the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis have the tools they need.”

“Throughout this crisis, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part, but we must remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones,” said Whitmer. “That means wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and practicing safe physical distancing when going out in public. If we all do our part now, there is a greater chance that schools can resume in-person learning in the fall. Be smart, be safe, and mask up.”

COVID-19 cases are well over 20 cases per million-specifically in the Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo regions. It is not only an issue here; it represents a national trend.

Two days ago, Florida recorded 15,300 new cases in a single day. This is the highest one-day total for any state so far during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 still poses a threat to families across Michigan, and it’s crucial that Governor Whitmer continue to take swift action to save lives,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Michiganders should all continue to do their part by wearing a mask and practicing safe physical distancing. We will get through this when we work together.”

Economically, the pandemic has impacted the lives of millions. Michiganders have processed more unemployment claims in a single day than in the most painful week of the Great Recession. Additionally, the state already saw its highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

The Michigan Department of Treasury predicts that this year the state will lose between $1 and $3 billion in revenue. Ongoing federal support is not guaranteed.

To view Executive Order 2020-151, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.