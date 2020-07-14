Former MSU, Michigan stars using The Players Trunk to sell old gear

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It may be only weeks old, but The Players Trunk has started catching people’s eyes. Designed to help former collegiate athletes sell their old gear and memorabilia, the Players Trunk is already listing former Spartans and Wolverines items for sale. Two of the three co-founders of the new business, Jason Lansing and Austin Pomerantz, are managers for the Michigan men’s basketball team. Using their connections with former Wolverines Zavier Simpson and Charles Matthews the business began selling their old items. Since then, other former Wolverines have also jumped on board such as Moe Wagner and Zak Irvin. Former Spartans Nick Ward and Kyle Ahrens have items for sale as well including team issued jackets, shorts and shoes.

“Actually Kyle Ahrens we reached out to in the beginning and he was kind of hesitant about it and once we got more and more trunks up and became more established he actually reached back out to us which was a cool sign for us because it shows that we are doing something right,” Lansing said.

Lansing says the business is hoping to add more Wolverines and Spartans to the list of players using the website in the future.

The bigger the names get, the less likely the athletes may be to need the money from the sale. That is why The Players Trunk is looking at a new addition to the website.

“When you do look at the larger names they’re not going to want to keep the money. They have the money so a charitable aspect is something that we’re working hard right now on to get on the site and I think that’s a great avenue for those athletes,” Lansing explained.

Lansing, a rising senior majoring in sports management at Michigan, says he hopes to continue to grow the business through word of mouth amongst athletes. He and the group of co-founders have been surprised by the amount of attention the business has garnered so quickly. ESPN’s Jay Bilas commented on the young business saying it was a great idea on Twitter.

