Food assistance for MI families extended through July

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is extending food assistance benefits through the month of July, according to a news release.

In an announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 350,000 families will continue to receive the benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state said it previously approved additional food service assistance for March through June, but after getting approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, services have been extended through the month of July.

“Many Michigan families are still struggling to put food on the table as a result of this global pandemic,” Gov. Whitmer said. “These additional payments will help many Michiganders as they continue to deal with an unprecedented public health and economic emergency.”

The state said eligible clients will see the additional benefits on their Bridge Card by July 30 with payments beginning for some households on July 20.

The state said additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that’s given earlier in the month.

“Households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive additional benefits in June to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum allowance for that group size,” the press release states.

Eligible families don’t need to reapply to receive the additional benefits, according to the state.

Those who receive assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their card by visiting www.michigan.gov/MIBridges, or by calling 888-678-8914.

