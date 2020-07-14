Fitbit sleep schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fitbit has rolled out a new feature that could help improve your sleep schedule. The “Smart Wake” function is now available on the Fitbit Charge 4. It works with the sleep tracker on the wearable device, setting alarms to wake you at the time you’re likely to feel the most rested, rather than at a set time. The Fitbit Charge 4 also has Spotify and a 7-day battery life.

