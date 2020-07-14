Fireworks accident changes boy’s life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year's Independence Day was life changing for 10-year-old Martell Murchison and his mother Da'Sonya Murchison.

Martell lost his hand in a fireworks accident, but he's not letting it ruin his life.

Martell said a friend gave him a firework to light.

“It didn’t spark at first so I lit it again and sparked,” he said. “Before I could throw it it blew up in my hand. I looked at my hand and I started screaming and I ran to my mom.”

"I just know he needed help," said Da'Sonya Murchison. "I was confused, hurt."

The 10-year-old is staying strong.





His mother said she felt helpless in the moment.

“Why I wasn’t there to help him? It was a lot,” Da’Sonya said. “I knew he needed help. We take it day by day. Trying to keep him in good spirits. Trying to keep our family in good spirits.”

Martell was burned on his legs and arm, and doctors had to amputate what was left of his hand.

“We’re still adjusting,” Da’Sonya said. “I haven’t adjusted. He hasn’t adjusted.”

Doctos said Martell can get a prosthetic hand, which isn't cheap.

Da’Sonya started a Go Fund Me campaign to help cover some of the cost for the hand.

“It’s tough, but he’s got a good support system,” she said. “Everybody is trying to be there for him just trying to keep his spirits high.”

Martell said he's looking forward to getting back to playing sports.

“This is does not stop me from doing anything,” he said. “It won’t stop me from playing football or basketball. Just like an NFL player.”

He also has a message to help others from similar accidents.

"All of the kids and adults, don't play with fireworks because this could happen and it could happen worse," said Martell.

“You’ve got to pay attention to everything going on around you,” Da’Sonya said. “Something can happen in split second without you even knowing it.”

Martell’s family is looking to raise $9,000 for a new hand.

The total cost will be around $11,000.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.