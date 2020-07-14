Advertisement

Fauci urges youths to separate politics, science

Health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is among those urging young people to wear a mask to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The top U.S. infectious disease expert offered encouragement - tinged by firsthand experience - to young people on doing their part in separating politics from science as they navigate life in the age of coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci advised students during a virtual forum Tuesday, hosted by Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiative, to “do your thing, and don’t get involved in any of the political nonsense, that’s a waste of time, and a distraction.” Fauci has been increasingly sidelined by the White House as he sounds alarms about the virus, a message that White House officials have become hostile to as President Donald Trump pushing for economic rebound.

