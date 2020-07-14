East Lansing HopCat closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - HopCat restaurant and bar in East Lansing is closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook post, the employees were last in the building on Sunday, July 5, and are currently in quarantine. HopCat say the employees were exposed to the virus outside of work.

HopCat says they have notified the health department, and they are deep cleaning the restaurant. The restaurant says that employees followed all safety protocols at the restaurant, including wearing face masks at all times, gloves when handling food or drinks, and daily screenings for fever and symptoms.

HopCat says, “Per CDC guidelines and local health department direction, the risk of transmission among employees and guests is very low based on our practices.”

They plan to stay closed for now, and reopen in the coming days.

See their full Facebook post here:

