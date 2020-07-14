City of East Lansing recycling drop-off to reopen

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — The City of East Lansing drop-off recycling site is re-opening Wednesday, July 15th at 10 a.m.

Residents are advised to bring plastics #1-2 and #4-7, aerosol cans, aluminum cans/foil, boxboard, brown paper bags, bulbs, corrugated cardboard, glass bottles/jars (clear, brown, green), mixed paper, magazines and catalogs (glossy), newspapers and inserts, phone books, polystyrene #6 (Styrofoam) and tin/steel cans.

Recycling items must be rinsed, washed, and emptied.

Users of the site are asked to follow all directional signs, and are required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of physical distance from others at all times. https://t.co/gHCArEtISZ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/mUpHnTt3MN — City of East Lansing (@CityofEL) July 14, 2020

Social distancing will not be compromised. The containers will be spaced apart.

City personnel will be onsite during specific hours to help manage traffic and materials.

The City of East Lansing asks residents to follow the instructions of the city personnel, to wear masks, and to maintain at least six feet of physical distance from others.

The recycling site is located at 1800 E. State Road and it is open 24 hours a day seven days a week. If you have any questions, please refer to the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

