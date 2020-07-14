Advertisement

City of East Lansing recycling drop-off to reopen

image courtesy MGN
image courtesy MGN(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — The City of East Lansing drop-off recycling site is re-opening Wednesday, July 15th at 10 a.m.

Residents are advised to bring plastics #1-2 and #4-7, aerosol cans, aluminum cans/foil, boxboard, brown paper bags, bulbs, corrugated cardboard, glass bottles/jars (clear, brown, green), mixed paper, magazines and catalogs (glossy), newspapers and inserts, phone books, polystyrene #6 (Styrofoam) and tin/steel cans.

Recycling items must be rinsed, washed, and emptied.

Social distancing will not be compromised. The containers will be spaced apart.

City personnel will be onsite during specific hours to help manage traffic and materials.

The City of East Lansing asks residents to follow the instructions of the city personnel, to wear masks, and to maintain at least six feet of physical distance from others.

The recycling site is located at 1800 E. State Road and it is open 24 hours a day seven days a week. If you have any questions, please refer to the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU’s James Madison college may change name

Updated: 1 hour ago
The discussion around the name came from inquiries from students and alumni.

News

Ionia McDonald’s to host marathon fundraiser for future of Ionia Free Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
In a press release, fair organizers said the Ionia McDonald’s will host a 12-hour marathon fundraiser Thursday, July 16 “to support the fair’s operating budget and help with efforts toward its return in 2021.

News

Lansing Board of Water & Light releases clean energy plan, wants carbon neutrality by 2040

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Recently, Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) released its new clean energy plan.

News

Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund supports 94 small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund (MERF) strengthens local small business community.

Latest News

News

Food assistance for MI families extended through July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
In an announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 350,000 families will continue to receive the benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

MSU Federal Credit Union helps small business owners amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Small business owners offered loan from credit union.

News

MSU worker no longer employed after ‘hateful’ remarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MSU President Samuel Stanley said the university is committed to fighting systemic racism.

News

Mason Public Schools to partner with Khan Academy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mason Public Schools encourages online learning.

News

East Lansing HopCat closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Brittany Andrade
The restaurant says they have notified the health department, and they are deep cleaning the restaurant.

News

Lansing council member pushes to defund the police

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Lansing City Council Member is pushing to defund the police department on Monday night during a zoom council meeting.