Advertisement

Burger King fights climate change by changing cow diets

Burger King has partnered with top scientists to develop and test a new diet for cows, which according to initial study results, on average reduces up to 33% of cows' daily methane emissions.
Burger King has partnered with top scientists to develop and test a new diet for cows, which according to initial study results, on average reduces up to 33% of cows' daily methane emissions.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.

The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovine contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cow’s daily methane emissions by about 33%.

Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector made up 9.9% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Of that amount, methane emissions from livestock (called enteric fermentation) comprised more than a quarter of the emissions from the agriculture sector.

With an over-the-top social media campaign that teeters between vulgarity and science (sprinkled with more vulgarity), Burger King is banking on the heightened awareness of climate change and its responsibility to limit its own role.

According to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about two out of three Americans say corporations have a responsibility to combat climate change. The gravitational pull of climate change is increasingly finding its way onto national political stage.

Potential customers are also cutting down on the amount of meat they consume, citing both environmental and dietary concerns. Burger King and rival McDonald’s have added meat alternatives to their menus.

Two years ago McDonald’s said it was taking steps to cut the greenhouse gases it emits. It tweaked the manner in which the beef in its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders was produced. The company said at the time that it expected the changes to prevent 150 million metric tons (165 million tons) of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere by 2030.

Burger King worked with scientists at the Autonomous University at the State of Mexico and at the University of California, Davis to test and develop its formula of adding 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to the cows’ daily diets. Preliminary tests indicate that the lemongrass leaves help the cows release less methane as they digest their food.

On Tuesday, Burger King introduced its Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper, made with beef sourced from cows that emit reduced methane, in select restaurants in Miami, New York, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles, while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU’s James Madison college may change name

Updated: 1 hour ago
The discussion around the name came from inquiries from students and alumni.

News

Ionia McDonald’s to host marathon fundraiser for future of Ionia Free Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
In a press release, fair organizers said the Ionia McDonald’s will host a 12-hour marathon fundraiser Thursday, July 16 “to support the fair’s operating budget and help with efforts toward its return in 2021.

News

City of East Lansing recycling drop-off to reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The City of East Lansing drop-off recycling site is re-opening Wednesday, July 15th at 10 a.m.

News

Lansing Board of Water & Light releases clean energy plan, wants carbon neutrality by 2040

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Recently, Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) released its new clean energy plan.

Latest News

News

Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund supports 94 small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund (MERF) strengthens local small business community.

News

Food assistance for MI families extended through July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
In an announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 350,000 families will continue to receive the benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

MSU Federal Credit Union helps small business owners amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Small business owners offered loan from credit union.

Trending

Amazon now has a shopping chart that knows what you’re buying

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Amazon unveils smart shopping cart.

News

MSU worker no longer employed after ‘hateful’ remarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MSU President Samuel Stanley said the university is committed to fighting systemic racism.

News

Mason Public Schools to partner with Khan Academy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mason Public Schools encourages online learning.