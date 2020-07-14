Advertisement

Blue Jays Still Hoping to Play in Toronto

Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-TORONTO (AP) - A top Canadian government health official says a longer stretch of home games might help the Blue Jays to get approval to play in Toronto amid the pandemic. The official says back and forth travel from the U.S., where cases are surging, is a major issue that could prevent the government from approving MLB to play in Canada. MLB requires an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. The Blue Jays’ home opener is scheduled for July 29 against Washington.

