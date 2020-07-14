Beta blockers linked to higher heart failure in women

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New research suggests women who take beta blockers for high blood pressure may face a higher risk of heart failure. The study included over 13-thousand adults with hypertension and no history of cardiovascular disease. Among those taking beta blockers, women were nearly 5% more likely to develop heart failure than men. The reasons for these findings are not clear, but could stem from an interaction between beta blockers and hormone replacement therapy. The study was led by researchers at University of Bologna and published in ‘Hypertension.’

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.