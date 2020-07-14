Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Officials say an autopsy has confirmed that “Glee” star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning. The Ventura County Medical Examiner says Tuesday that Rivera showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning and there was no initial indication that drugs or alcohol played a role. Rivera’s body was found Monday in Southern California’s Lake Piru, five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son. The creators of “Glee” announced Tuesday that they’d be creating a college fund for the boy and remembered Rivera as joyful and immensely talented.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.