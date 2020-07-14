Advertisement

Amazon now has a shopping chart that knows what you’re buying

The City of Alexandria will provide free to-go lunches for local youth throughout the month of July.
The City of Alexandria will provide free to-go lunches for local youth throughout the month of July.(KALB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart.

The cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale to automatically detect what shoppers drop in. It keeps a tally and then charges their Amazon account when they leave the store. No cashier is needed.

It’s the latest attempt by Amazon to shake up the supermarket industry and offer a solution to long checkout lines. The online shopping giant opened a cashier-less supermarket in Seattle that uses cameras and sensors in the ceiling to track what shoppers grab and charge them as they leave. Amazon.com Inc. also has roughly 25 cashier-less convenience stores with similar technology.

The cart, called Amazon Dash Cart, will first show up at a new Los Angeles supermarket Amazon is opening later this year. The store will have cashiers, but Amazon said it wanted to give shoppers a way to bypass any lines. In the future, it could be used at Amazon’s Whole Foods grocery chain or other stores, if Amazon sells the technology, but there are no plans for either right now.

Several startups are already making similar smart shopping carts that are being tested in stores, but many require scanning groceries before dropping them in.

There’s no scanning on the Amazon cart. A screen near the handle lists what’s being charged, and the cart can detect when something is taken out and have it removed from the bill. And there’s also a way to let the cart know if you need to throw a jacket or purse in the cart so you don’t have to carry it around.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund supports 94 small businesses

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund (MERF) strengthens local small business community.

News

Food assistance for MI families extended through July

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
In an announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 350,000 families will continue to receive the benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

MSU Federal Credit Union helps small business owners amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Small business owners offered loan from credit union.

News

MSU worker no longer employed after ‘hateful’ remarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MSU President Samuel Stanley said the university is committed to fighting systemic racism.

Latest News

News

Mason Public Schools to partner with Khan Academy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mason Public Schools encourages online learning.

News

East Lansing HopCat closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Brittany Andrade
The restaurant says they have notified the health department, and they are deep cleaning the restaurant.

News

Lansing council member pushes to defund the police

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Lansing City Council Member is pushing to defund the police department on Monday night during a zoom council meeting.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Michigan working on plan to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 16 hours ago
Michigan working on plan to reopen unemployment offices

News

Michigan working on plan to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Unemployment offices across the state have been shut down since March.