Whitmer extends coronavirus protections for nursing homes, stores

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two executive orders Monday that extend protections for nursing homes and rules for grocery stores and other businesses dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Whitmer’s office, the order covering nursing homes extends protections put in place by a June 16 order to Aug. 10.

Under that order, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders nursing homes to:

  • Initially test all residents and employees.
  • Test all new and returning residents during intake.
  • Test all residents and employees with COVID-19 symptoms or suspected exposure.
  • Test all residents and employees in facilities that have any positive COVID-19 cases until two weeks after the last positive test.
  • Test all residents and employees in MI Safe Start Map medium or high risk regions.

The other executive order extends these rules for grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses, through Aug. 10:

  • Allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time in grocery stores and pharmacies for vulnerable populations.
  • Notify employees in a business where a worker tested positive for COVID-19 without violating that worker’s private health information.
  • Grocery stores and pharmacies must offer accommodations to vulnerable employees, such as low risk assignments or leaves of absence.

“This virus is still widespread and poses a real danger to our families, and these extensions will be crucial in protecting both frontline workers, customers and our most vulnerable populations,” Whitmer said in the release. “I urge each and every one of us to do our part through physical distancing and masking up to help fight COVID-19.”

The full executive orders can be viewed here and here.

