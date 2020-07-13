Advertisement

Volvo recall alert

The automaker is recalling more than 300-thousand vehicles!
Volvo has issued a recall alert.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Volvo has issued a recall alert. The automaker is recalling more than 300-thousand vehicles involving several models from between 2007 to 2018, including the V-70... X-C-70 and the S-80. The vehicles may have seat belts that fail to properly restrain passengers in the event of a crash. Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat belt anchor cable for both front seats. This recall is expected to begin August 25th, 2020.

