Tecumseh Park’s parking lot and area surrounding river to close

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced Tecumseh Park’s parking lot and the area surrounding the river will be closed beginning next week.

The city said the parking lot and area surrounding the river will be closed for soil erosion repairs.

The work is set to begin on Monday, July 20 and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24.

For more information, contact the City of Lansing Parks and Recreation Department at 517-483-4277.

