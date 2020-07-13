Advertisement

State workers must reauthorize union dues deduction, panel says

(KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Unionized state employees will have to reauthorize the deduction of dues from their paycheck every year or the contributions will stop under a rule change adopted by a Michigan panel on Monday over objections from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Civil Service Commission, whose members were appointed by Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder, approved the revision on a 3-1 vote.

Starting Sept. 1, an authorization to deduct dues will expire if it was not authorized or reauthorized in the previous year. Beginning in 2022, the state will discontinue “agency” fees, which are paid by workers who do not wish to be members of a union to cover collective bargaining costs.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such “fair share” fees were unconstitutional. Michigan’s 2012 “right-to-work” law prohibits an employer and a union from signing a contract that would require workers to pay dues or fees to the union that represents them.

The Michigan State AFL-CIO, in a letter sent to the panel last week, said there was no justification for prohibiting voluntary service fees or requiring union members to annually reauthorize their voluntary dues deductions.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attorney General announces fraud charges held against insurance salesperson

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Insurance business owner to be charged with fraud.

News

State officials confirm 384 new cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state also reports almost 54,000 have recovered from the virus.

News

Masks required at East Lansing market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The farmers market made the announcement on its Facebook page.

News

East Lansing launches online payment for yard waste, bulk items

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
New no-contact online payment option for East Lansing residents.

Latest News

News

Whitmer scales back suspension of laws for medical professionals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The executive order suspends any law or regulation requiring a health care professional to take an exam or be fingerprinted etc.

News

Whitmer extends coronavirus protections for nursing homes, stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rules for nursing homes and grocery stores have been extended to Aug. 10.

News

2020 Michigan Firefighter’s Memorial Service cancelled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
All names engraved on the wall in 2020 will be read at the next memorial service in September of 2021.

News

Michigan foundation awards major grant towards college transfer process

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Grant helps Michigan college students.

News

Mich. businesses to get refunds from deceptive company

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A Florida company charged Michigan businesses $73 for a $10 certificate.

Breaking

20-year-old Lansing man missing at South Haven beach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Brittany Andrade
The Coast Guard, South Haven Police Department, and the South Haven Emergency Service are all searching for the 20-year-old man, who went missing around 9 p.m. Sunday night.