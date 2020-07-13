State officials confirm 384 new cases, 7 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The virus we all know the name to by now and is stuck in our heads like that one song we just can’t get out of our heads is still spreading throughout Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 384 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths since Sunday, June 12.

The state total now sits at 69,722 cases and 6,075 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,145 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reported 531 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reports 287 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reported 243 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 259 cases and 27 deaths.

While the cases continue to go up, so are the recoveries, as the MDHHS reported 53,867 people have recovered from COVID-19. That’s up over 1,000 from last weeks report.

This statistic will be updated every Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.