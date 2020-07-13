Advertisement

Redskins Name is No More

Washington Redskins are expected to change their nickname.
Washington Redskins are expected to change their nickname.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington’s NFL team is shedding the “Redskins” name and logo after recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. The change comes less than two weeks after team owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review of the name. A new name for one of football’s oldest franchises must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen. Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.” The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals Relief Pitcher Opts Out of Season Ahead

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Hicks does not want to risk the virus

Sports

Duke Introduces Lawson As Women’s Hoops Coach

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kara Lawson Introduced as new Duke coach

Sports

Lions Sign Their Top Draft Pick

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lions Sign Jeff Okudah

Sports

MSU Announces No Positive Test Results From Last Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
No MSU Athletes Test Positive

Latest News

Sports

In My View 7/10/2020: High school sports

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
In Iowa a superb high school baseball team was on its way to a state title run this summer—then one player tested positive for Covid and shut its season down. What happens in Michigan if there is a similar fate to any team in any sport this fall? What’s the fall out? Will one positive test alter entire seasons? All issues Michigan high schools and those from other states may have to deal with this fall.

Sports

CIAA Opts Out Of Fall Sports

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
The virus issues are too much for these schools

Sports

Posey Opts Out Of 2020 Season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
He decides virus risk is too great

Sports

PGA Tour Event Has Runaway Leader in Second Round

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
Runaway Leader in PGA Event in Ohio

Sports

Michigan Lands Four Star Football Prospect

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
Michigan lands four star football prospect

Sports

Michigan Lands Top Hoops Prospect

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
Michigan basketball adds another top notch prospect