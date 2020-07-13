Newest executive order on masks begins Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is now in the early hours of the newest executive order, issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Starting Monday, Michigan’s mask order is getting stricter, and disobeying the order comes with greater consequences.

Gov. Whitmer’s order requires people to wear a face-covering or mask whenever they are in an indoor public space. That applies to places like retail shops, grocery stores, and restaurants. The order also requires people to wear a face-covering in crowded outdoor spots too. But perhaps the largest change centers around businesses. Businesses now have to refuse entry/service to people who won’t wear a mask, with a few exceptions.

The order states a $500 fine can be handed out to the customer and/or the business if the order isn't followed.

Another interesting aspect of the order is how businesses are going to enforce the rule. Will workers be comfortable with confronting customers who aren't wearing their masks? The owner of Crunchy's in East Lansing, Michael Krueger, thinks this newest executive order is actually helpful for businesses.

“We’ve been doing it already, previous to the order. But now it’s nice to see that it’s going to be statewide and all businesses need to abide by it now,” Krueger says. “It gives it a little more teeth so that we can let people know this is actually an executive order. It’s not just our policy, it’s everybody’s policy.”

As far as enforcement of the new rules, there isn't much detail in the executive order. Gov. Whitmer said on Thursday she expected and hoped that local officials would be active in enforcement.

None of the previous executive orders had specific penalties for violations, until now.

