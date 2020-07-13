Advertisement

Michigan working on plan to reopen unemployment offices

Many people wait weeks to get answers about claims
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency offices are still closed.
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency offices are still closed.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It's been a frustrating few months for a lot of people trying to collect their unemployment benefits.

Unemployment offices across the state have been shut down since March. People are still driving the offices looking to get answers.

"I was a little disgruntled to find it was closed," said Chris Cox.

Cox is trying to figure out why he still hasn’t received unemployment benefits after waiting several weeks. Monday, he thought he’d try getting help from the unemployment office in Lansing.

"It's been a difficult process trying to work through the online system and run into errors and not be able to get technical support," he said.

Jesse Knapp has tried visiting the office to figure out why he hasn't been getting paid in the last 16 weeks.

“It’s very frustrating, I’ve got three children to take care of, me and my wife,” Knapp said. “I got bills to pay, I got car insurance, I got rent.”

The Unemployment Insurance Agency denied News 10's request for an interview.

In a statement, a spokesperson said it is working with the Office of the State Employer to create a reopening plan.

UIA Director Steve gray told the COVID-19 Oversight Committee last month they are trying to balance the health of employees and the public.

"We also don't want to have a similar experience that they had in Kentucky, where I feel they probably opened their offices too early, and had 10 hour lines," Gray said during the June 22 hearing.

Gray told lawmakers other state agencies, like the Secretary of State, were able to reopen branches because they had systems in place before the pandemic.

"We don't, didn't have and are working on an appointment system that's ready and in place," said Gray.

Cox is hoping that system can be put in place sooner rather than later.

"It's very difficult to have to wonder about what's going to take place and maybe when you are going to get an update on something that maybe a simple question that could be resolved," said Cox.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency hasn’t set a target date to reopen offices.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

News

Lansing march hopes to bring attention to city’s gun violence

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
A Stop the Violence March is planned for July 25th.

News

City of Lansing provides civic engagement course, encourages residents to apply

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Applicants are encouraged to apply to academy.

News

Some Michigan schools keep Redskins mascot

Updated: 51 minutes ago
There may be no more Washington Redskins, but there are still Redskins teams in Michigan.

Latest News

News

Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mars is about to be invaded by planet Earth — big time.

News

New Lansing area restaurant opens amid COVID cancellations and closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
New restaurant opens during pandemic.

News

UPDATE: Man accused of two murders might have plea deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
An email from Ingham County's prosecutor to an attorney was provided to News 10.

News

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 2 on motorcycle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan man arrested in hit and run.

News

Beware: Attorney general and Better Business Bureau warn against fake ‘face mask exempt’ cards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Look out for fraudulent 'face mask exemption' cards.

News

Attorney General announces fraud charges held against insurance salesperson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Insurance business owner to be charged with fraud.