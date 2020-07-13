Michigan foundation awards major grant towards college transfer process

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Teagle Foundation will be awarding a grant to help college students successfully transfer between Michigan community colleges and 4-year universities.

The Teagle Foundation is known to advocate for liberal arts education. They believe in supporting students who want to engage in the arts and sciences as the discipline provides great benefits.

Teagle Foundation has partnered with Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities (MICU) and Michigan Community College Association (MCCA). In turn, there will be opportunities to better explore transfer patterns as well as increase enrollment for liberal arts programs.

For all of the organizations, making higher education accessible to all Michigan students is a top priority.

