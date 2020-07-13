Advertisement

Mich. businesses to get refunds from deceptive company

(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s small businesses are entitled to full refunds if they paid a Florida-based company that misled them.

According to a Monday news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, her office and the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs reached a settlement with CA Certificate Servce LLC in Ingham County Circuit Court.

That company, according to a lawsuit, sent forms to businesses that resembled official state correspondence, asking for $72.50 to complete a process that would grant them a Michigan Certificate of Good Standing.

Such certificates are available from the state for $10.

“The state will not tolerate attempts to intentionally mislead Michigan businesses or residents, and my office will hold those who try accountable for their deceptive practices,” Nessel said in the release.

The release said eligible businesses have already been contacted.

A full copy of the settlement is available here.  

