Masks required at East Lansing market

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning on heading out to the East Lansing Farmers Market, you’ll be required to wear a face mask.

The farmers market made the announcement on Facebook after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order last week requiring people to wear masks at any indoor public space and crowded outdoor spaces.

Under the order, businesses that are open to the public must refuse entry and service to people who aren’t wearing masks.

The order also states businesses must post signs at all entrances “instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face-covering while inside,” the governor’s office said.

The full executive order can be viewed here.

The market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Valley Court Park.

Anyone who isn’t wearing a mask will not be allowed into the market area.

Welcome to market day! Don’t forget your mask! 😷

Posted by East Lansing Farmers Market on Sunday, July 12, 2020

