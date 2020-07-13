Advertisement

Lions Sign Their Top Draft Pick

Jeff Okudah Selected By Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah Selected By Detroit Lions(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Monday they have signed their top draft pick, defensive back Jeff Okudah from Ohio State. Terms were not revealed other than reports indicate it is a standard four year deal. Okudah was the third overall pick in the May draft. The Lions have now signed all but one of their eight choices-- seventh round defensive lineman Jashon Cornell of Ohio State is still unsigned with training camp less than two weeks away.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals Relief Pitcher Opts Out of Season Ahead

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Hicks does not want to risk the virus

Sports

Duke Introduces Lawson As Women’s Hoops Coach

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kara Lawson Introduced as new Duke coach

Sports

Redskins Name is No More

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Washington NFL team no without a nickname

Sports

MSU Announces No Positive Test Results From Last Week

Updated: 53 minutes ago
No MSU Athletes Test Positive

Latest News

Sports

In My View 7/10/2020: High school sports

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
In Iowa a superb high school baseball team was on its way to a state title run this summer—then one player tested positive for Covid and shut its season down. What happens in Michigan if there is a similar fate to any team in any sport this fall? What’s the fall out? Will one positive test alter entire seasons? All issues Michigan high schools and those from other states may have to deal with this fall.

Sports

CIAA Opts Out Of Fall Sports

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
The virus issues are too much for these schools

Sports

Posey Opts Out Of 2020 Season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
He decides virus risk is too great

Sports

PGA Tour Event Has Runaway Leader in Second Round

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
Runaway Leader in PGA Event in Ohio

Sports

Michigan Lands Four Star Football Prospect

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
Michigan lands four star football prospect

Sports

Michigan Lands Top Hoops Prospect

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
Michigan basketball adds another top notch prospect