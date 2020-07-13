Lions Sign Their Top Draft Pick

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Monday they have signed their top draft pick, defensive back Jeff Okudah from Ohio State. Terms were not revealed other than reports indicate it is a standard four year deal. Okudah was the third overall pick in the May draft. The Lions have now signed all but one of their eight choices-- seventh round defensive lineman Jashon Cornell of Ohio State is still unsigned with training camp less than two weeks away.

