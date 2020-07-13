Lansing march hopes to bring attention to city’s gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After five people were shot at an apartment complex in Lansing Sunday, one community member is bringing attention to an upcoming Stop the Violence March.

On July 25, the Mikey 23 Foundation will host their third annual Stop the Violence March over Zoom. It will feature speeches from people like State Rep. Sarah Anthony (D- Lansing) and Hakim Crampton.

Michael McKissic is the organizer of the march and founder of the Mikey 23 Foundation. The organization that was formed to remember the life of his son, 23-year-old Mikey McKissic, who has shot and killed five years ago in Lansing.

McKissic says the shooting in Lansing Sunday only underscores the importance of the upcoming march.

“If you’re tired of the gun violence, you’ve got to step up and be apart of the solution,” McKissic said. “Not part of the problem. Don’t just talk about it. We have to walk that walk.”

To join the conversation, participants will take a 10 to 15-second video and explain how they are helping to stop the violence in their neighborhood.

“We have all these individuals who are participating to try to come together so that we can all get rid of this, remedy this gun violence in the city of Lansing,” said McKissic.

Saundra Ford was at home with her children Sunday when, she said, she heard more than 20 shots outside of her apartment window.

“It just sounded like a war zone,” said Ford. “I had to grab my child and we had to get on the floor for cover.”

Ford’s car was also damaged by stray bullets. She said something has to be done about the violence in the city.

“I don’t understand why it’s growing at this point in time,” Ford said, “when we’re fighting for equality and trying to be looked at differently. Why is the violence growing?”

McKissic agrees and said more can be done to get youth involved in programs to keep them busy and out of trouble.

“We’re not going to give up on our community,” McKissic said. “We love Lansing, I was born and raised here and I want to see us stop some of this violence that’s going on with these youth.”

There have been 190 shootings in Lansing in 2020. That number includes incidents of shooting in the air and hitting people.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.