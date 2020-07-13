Ingham Co. Health Department encourages self-quarantine if traveling to states with high COVID-19 risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is asking those who have traveled to states with a high-risk of COVID-19 to self-quarantine after returning to Michigan.

The health department said the announcement is a recommendation, not a countywide-emergency order.

The health department said self-quarantine should last for 14 days since visiting a state that is at risk for “active or imminent outbreak.”

The health department said high-risk states include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.

“Approximately one-third of positive cases in Ingham County have recent travel in their history,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Travel can be a very risky activity right now. Many people are used to being able to get away in the summer, but this is not a typical summer. We urge caution and the avoidance of non-essential travel, especially to high-risk areas.”

The Ingham County Health Department said employers are also encouraged to exclude travelers from the workplace and offer telework upon return if possible.

For more information, click here.

