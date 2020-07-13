Advertisement

Ingham Co. Health Department encourages self-quarantine if traveling to states with high COVID-19 risk

((Source: MGN image))
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is asking those who have traveled to states with a high-risk of COVID-19 to self-quarantine after returning to Michigan.

The health department said the announcement is a recommendation, not a countywide-emergency order.

The health department said self-quarantine should last for 14 days since visiting a state that is at risk for “active or imminent outbreak.”

The health department said high-risk states include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.

“Approximately one-third of positive cases in Ingham County have recent travel in their history,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Travel can be a very risky activity right now. Many people are used to being able to get away in the summer, but this is not a typical summer. We urge caution and the avoidance of non-essential travel, especially to high-risk areas.”

The Ingham County Health Department said employers are also encouraged to exclude travelers from the workplace and offer telework upon return if possible.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

Coronavirus

Henry Ford Allegiance Health COVID-19 drive-through testing center gets new number

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The testing site is located at the Henry Ford Allegiance Specialty Hospital at 110 north Elm Avenue in Jackson.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.

National

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares make reopening decisions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Schools and daycares are struggling with how to reopen safely amid the pandemic.