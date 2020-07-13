Henry Ford Allegiance Health COVID-19 drive-through testing center gets new number

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it has a new phone number for those who are looking to schedule an appointment at the COVID-19 drive-through testing center in Jackson.

Those wishing to schedule at appointment should now call 517-205-6100.

The site is located at Henry Ford Allegiance Specialty Hospital located at 110 north Elm Avenue in Jackson.

The health system said testing is required for those who have the following symptoms:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever or chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

The state’s testing criteria has also been expanded to include:

Asymptomatic (without symptoms) individuals who are preparing for surgery.

Those who work in a profession that puts them at high risk of exposure due to contact with the public.

Those who work in certain industries, such as food processing.

