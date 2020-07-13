Advertisement

Healthy diets good for battling type two diabetes

Two new studies show healthy eating could lower the risk of type two diabetes.
Healthy diets good for battling type two diabetes
Healthy diets good for battling type two diabetes(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two new studies show healthy eating could lower the risk of type two diabetes. Researchers in the U.K. looked at blood levels of vitamin C and carotenoids, which are pigments found in colorful fruits and vegetables, in over 20-thousand adults. They found people with the highest levels were 50% less likely to develop diabetes than those with the lowest. Likewise, a Harvard study showed consuming one or more daily servings of whole grain cereal or dark bread reduced diabetes risk by about 20%. The study was led by researchers at University of Cambridge and Harvard University and published in ‘The BMJ.’

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ingham County offers free COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Ingham county will be holding a series of free testing events for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Health

Toxic fireworks

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches a new study reveals some of the most popular fireworks release toxic metals into the air.

Health

Women and opioids

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
New research shows women are significantly more likely to be prescribed opioids than men.

Health

Kalamazoo's HopCat closes due to Harper's outbreak

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By News 10
The HopCat management has decided that their staff should get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

Latest News

Health

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By CNN
A new treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that would give some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.

Health

Lansing goes from medium to high COVID-19 risk

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Lansing and Grand Rapids are seeing an increased coronavirus spread.

Health

Exercise may boost breast milk

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By NBC
A new study from Ohio State finds exercise during pregnancy may boost the quality of a woman's breast milk!

Health

WATCH LIVE: Whitmer to hold COVID-19 press conference at 3 p.m.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By News 10
The Michigan governor will update the public on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health

New Lansing area coronavirus testing sites open Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Sparrow Health System set a record for tests Tuesday at 800.

Health

E-cig ads may increase teen vaping

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By NBC
New research from Canada shows banning e-cigarette advertising reduces teen vaping.