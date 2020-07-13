Healthy diets good for battling type two diabetes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two new studies show healthy eating could lower the risk of type two diabetes. Researchers in the U.K. looked at blood levels of vitamin C and carotenoids, which are pigments found in colorful fruits and vegetables, in over 20-thousand adults. They found people with the highest levels were 50% less likely to develop diabetes than those with the lowest. Likewise, a Harvard study showed consuming one or more daily servings of whole grain cereal or dark bread reduced diabetes risk by about 20%. The study was led by researchers at University of Cambridge and Harvard University and published in ‘The BMJ.’

