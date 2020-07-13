Advertisement

Whitmer scales back suspension of laws for medical professionals

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order scaling back the suspension of the scope of practice laws for medical professionals while also continuing to suspend certain licensing and certification requirements for health care workers, according to a statement from her office.

Under Executive Order 2020-150, “any law or regulation that requires a health care professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, registration is temporarily suspended,” the governor’s office said.

“As Michigan continues to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, it is no longer necessary to permit medical professionals to practice beyond the limits of their licenses,” Whitmer said. “I have no doubt suspending these scope of practice laws helped save countless lives and ensured our hospitals were fully staffed to care for COVID-19 patients. But our battle with COVID-19 is far from over. We owe it to the front line health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to continue doing our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus — which includes wearing a mask and practicing social distancing — so our hospital systems aren’t overwhelmed with new patients.”

The governor’s office said professional certifications for those in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and first aid will stay in effect during the emergency declaration even if they were previously set to expire.

The full executive order can be view here.

For more information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan, click here.

