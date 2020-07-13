Advertisement

For sale: A tiny house made by students in the UP

Source: KOTA-TV -- The house was built by students in a technical program offered by the Copper Country Intermediate School District in Hancock.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) - A tiny house built by teenagers in the Upper Peninsula is up for sale. Bids start at $29,000. The house was built by students in a technical program offered by the Copper Country Intermediate School District in Hancock. The house stands on an 8-foot-by-20-foot trailer. So-called tiny houses have been embraced by people seeking a minimalist lifestyle. This one has water and sewer hookup, a carpeted loft and a queen bed. Gavin Simonson will be a senior at Hancock Central High School. He worked on it for two hours a day between September and March. Simonson says it was very rewarding.

