Family will commemorate birthday of former President Ford

PHOTO: Swearing-In Ceremony for Gerald R. Ford, Photo Date: 8/9/74 - Photo: Gerald Ford Foundation
PHOTO: Swearing-In Ceremony for Gerald R. Ford, Photo Date: 8/9/74 - Photo: Gerald Ford Foundation (WJRT)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Wreaths will be placed at the Grand Rapids grave of former President Gerald Ford to mark the 107th anniversary of his birth. A wreath from President Donald Trump will be presented Tuesday by Brig. Gen. Paul Rogers. Ford’s nieces and nephews will also place a wreath at the burial site, which is on the grounds of the Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. The public can watch the ceremony on Facebook at 9 a.m. Ford was a Grand Rapids-area congressman before becoming vice president and president in the 1970s. He died in 2006.

