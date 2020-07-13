Family will commemorate birthday of former President Ford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Wreaths will be placed at the Grand Rapids grave of former President Gerald Ford to mark the 107th anniversary of his birth. A wreath from President Donald Trump will be presented Tuesday by Brig. Gen. Paul Rogers. Ford’s nieces and nephews will also place a wreath at the burial site, which is on the grounds of the Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. The public can watch the ceremony on Facebook at 9 a.m. Ford was a Grand Rapids-area congressman before becoming vice president and president in the 1970s. He died in 2006.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.